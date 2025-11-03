Cebu City orders preemptive evacuations as ‘Tino’ nears

THE Cebu City Government has ordered preemptive evacuations in flood-prone, coastal, and mountain barangays, as the city was placed under Red Alert Status in preparation for the possible impact of Typhoon “Tino.”

While the city has begun moving residents from high-risk areas, officials clarified that no schools are being used as evacuation sites for now to ensure the safety of evacuees, especially with the possibility of aftershocks or secondary hazards.

Mayor Nestor Archival said in a press conference on Monday, November 3, 2025, that most barangay complexes are sturdy enough to serve as temporary shelters.

However, he noted that schools may be used as evacuation centers if the situation worsens and additional space is needed.

The declaration followed an emergency meeting of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), which cited the “imminent threat to life and property” posed by the approaching storm.

Archival said all disaster response units, barangay DRRMCs, rescue teams, and emergency services have been fully activated, with the City Command Center and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) now operating 24/7 for coordination and monitoring.

“We urge all residents, especially those in coastal and landslide-prone areas, to cooperate with their barangay officials and move to designated evacuation centers as early as now,” Archival said.

According to Archival, the city’s 33 mountain barangays and 10 to 15 coastal barangays have been advised to seek shelter in advance of heavy rains and strong winds forecasted in the coming hours.

All classes in public and private schools from November 3 to 5 have been suspended to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

The city also encouraged private companies and establishments to adopt flexible work arrangements under Red Alert protocols to allow employees to secure their homes and families.

City Hall operations may be shortened to half-day due to the worsening weather, though essential departments will remain on duty.

Representatives from the Visayan Electric Company and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) have also joined coordination efforts.

Archival said that the Visayan Electric has deployed response teams for immediate power restoration, while MCWD reported that 60 percent of its water pumps are generator-ready to ensure water supply continuity.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has readied assistance for stranded or displaced individuals, including those unable to leave via sea travel.

They will be accommodated at Abellana National School, which has been equipped with generators and food supplies.

Barangays have likewise been instructed to open their gyms and complexes as evacuation centers, with generators and relief materials on standby.

As for private establishments, their respective administrators are expected to assess and implement safety measures as needed.

The City Government encouraged them to adopt Red Alert protocols in their operations and reports to ensure employee safety and minimize disruption.

City officials also reminded owners of private establishments to secure or dismantle large billboards and signage to prevent accidents during the storm.

Residents are urged to:

Keep important documents in sealed waterproof bags.

Charge phones, flashlights, and power banks.

Prepare first-aid kits and emergency supplies.

Move vehicles and motorcycles to higher ground.

The Cebu City Government assured the public that it is working round-the clock to safeguard residents. (CAV)