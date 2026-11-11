Cebu City OSAEC gains grounds

The proposed Cebu City ordinance on prohibiting online sexual abuse and exploitation (OSAEC) and child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM) gets support from private sectors and government agencies.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, the proposed City Ordinance authored by Councilor James Anthony Cuenco was commended by the International Justice Mission (IJM) – Cebu, Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter, Children’s Legal Bureau, Department of Justice (DOJ 7), Bidlisiw Foundation, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI 7), and an advocate expressed support on the proposed ordinance.

After this, the proposed ordinance will proceed to second reading, then third reading and final approval.

If approved, the proposed measure will cover business establishments such as hotels, resorts, internet cafes, remittance centers and other similar establishments within Cebu City.

Discussion

Lucille Dejito, IJM director said that in a 2023 study they made with different non-governmental organizations, they found out that Cebu City is top 4 among cities of the Philippines that are prevalent in OSAEC cases.

Dejito said that they found out that in the entire country, nearly half a million of children were engaged in trafficking to produce child exploitation materials.

She added that after their study, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the NBI rescued a total of 1,400 OSAEC survivors; “but the disparity to the half million yet to be rescued is still so big.”

Dejito said that there is a need to enforce child protection in the community level where OSAEC cases happens.

She said that they support and agree the ordinance’ call to invest on frontline training especially on the PNP since the latter is the “tip of the spear” in receiving reports from the community.

Mary Grace Casano, IBP Cebu executive director and Cebu Lady Lawyers Association president, said that with the existence a national law, the local ordinance would build the “walls of protection” on children.

“The laws set the foundation but the local action would build the walls of protection, we cannot dismiss the need of a city ordinance on OSAEC because by ignoring it we ignore the fact that the enforcement happens in a local level,” she said.

Republic Act no. 11930, known as the Anti-OSAEC or CSAEM Act, aims to protect children from online sexual exploitation and abuse. It establishes comprehensive measures to prevent, detect, and penalize crimes.

“The national laws exist, but without our local implementation, they remain words on paper,” said Casano while citing the importance of the proposed City ordinance.

Noemi Abarientos, Children’s Legal Bureau deputy executive director, said that the private sector can be very influential in addressing OSAEC matters.

Abarientos said that financial intermediaries such as money transfer services, wifi hotspots providers, and internet cafes have to be regularized.

Moreover, Abarientos said that the P500,000 budget allocation set in the proposed ordinance would not be enough to cover personnel trainings and a provision of children temporary shelter.

Councilor Pesquera said that there is already an existing temporary shelter for children taken care of the Department of Social Welfare and Services which has a separate budget allocation.

Pesquera added that the P500,000 would be more on the implementation of the ordinance.

Maria Theresa Casiño, DOJ 7 deputy prosecutor, expressed appreciation and support of the proposed ordinance as well.

She said that the national government offices cannot be in all fronts at all time.

Casiño suggested that the ordinance should require money transfer services to submit monthly money remittances to the City Government in order to monitor transactions.

Councilor Joy Augustus Young said that with Casiño’s suggestion, the council would learn a lot from the offices who are working on OSAEC cases.

Young suggested to Cuenco to discuss with different sectors in another meeting to strenghten the proposed ordinance.

Jean Mikaela from Bidlisiw Foundation, a community-based organization dealing with child trafficking and online sexual exploitation of children, to include piso Wi-Fi in the mountain barangays the condominiums where most OSAEC activities are done

Maria Lastimoso, NBI 7 crime investigator, said that the ordinance should be imitated by other city councils.

Moreover, the City’s Department of Social Services and Paul Illido of DYRF radio station expressed support on the ordinance.

Illido suggested that the proposed ordinance must specify on operational pathway to compel FB to orange flag OSAEC transactions