Cebu City passes attire decency law

CEBU City is set to enforce stricter attire standards in public, aiming for a more respectful and family-friendly environment.

The City Council passed the “Public Decency and Attire Ordinance of the City of Cebu” for the third and final reading on Nov. 26, 2025. The measure, authored by Councilor Sisinio Andales, penalizes individuals who appear half-naked or indecently exposed in public areas, starting with warnings and escalating to fines and community service for repeat offenders.

The ordinance covers public parks, streets and highways, plazas, markets, public terminals, malls, establishments, and government offices. Violations include exposure of the upper torso, wearing underwear in public, or the use of sheer clothing revealing intimate areas.

Andales explained during the regular session on Nov. 25 that the ordinance was prompted by a request from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), which urged the City Council to pass such a measure during an executive briefing last July 7, 2025.

He added that the penalties and enforcement are intended to be both reformative and educational, incorporating seminars and counseling alongside administrative or criminal aspects.

Penalties for offenders include:

First offense : A verbal warning, mandatory orientation in the barangay hall where the offense occurred, and a written reprimand.

Second offense : Mandatory participation in a gender sensitivity and public decency seminar.

Third offense : A fine of P1,000.

Fourth and subsequent offenses: A fine of P3,000 with referral for behavioral counseling.

Refusal to participate in the mandated seminars or counseling may result in the filing of administrative and criminal charges, with a maximum penalty of P5,000 or one-year imprisonment.

Exemptions are provided for private areas not visible to the public, religious or cultural performances, official sports events, work-related attire, medical emergencies, breastfeeding, and individuals in designated or permitted venues such as beaches and swimming pools.

Enforcement will be carried out by the Cebu City Police Office, the Anti-Indecency Board, and deputized barangay teams. The City Legal Office will provide support in resolving disputes and appeals. The ordinance takes effect 15 days after its publication. / EHP