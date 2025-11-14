Cebu City pays casual workers weekly to ease debt

TO HELP keep its casual employees from sinking deeper into debt, the Cebu City Government has begun releasing their salaries on a weekly basis.

The Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) confirmed that the weekly payroll system is now in effect, benefiting more than 2,006 casual workers across various departments.

The move aims to prevent employees from relying on loan sharks and accumulating unpaid debts, a problem City Hall has observed for years among its workforce.

HRDO chief Henry Tomalabcad said the new system follows a City Council resolution directing his office to streamline payroll procedures to ensure timely release of salaries for casual and job order employees.

A consultative meeting with the Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) and the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) was held on Oct. 27 to finalize the implementation.

A memorandum dated October 27 also reminded departments to strictly comply with the new schedule, which covers casual employees with at least 22 days of accumulated leave credits.

Weekly payouts are scheduled every Friday.

Tomalabcad noted that Cebu City is currently the only local government unit (LGU) implementing a weekly salary release for casual workers.

Other LGUs still follow the standard twice-a-month system.

He added that although the new policy may require additional paperwork and compliance steps from departments, its long-term benefits outweigh the administrative adjustments.

According to HRDO, nearly all casual employees have already received their first weekly payout under the updated system.

Tomalabcad said the initiative not only promotes financial stability among employees but also ensures they are not “beholden” to informal lenders who charge high interest rates. (CAV)