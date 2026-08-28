Cebu City pet adoptions jump 360%

THE number of rescued pets adopted through the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) has surged this year, with 170 animals finding new homes in just the first eight months of 2026.

The figure is more than four times the 37 adoptions recorded for the whole of 2025, representing a 360 percent increase and already surpassing the number of animals adopted in any previous full year based on city records.

Cebu City DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc attributed the increase to a more consistent, visible and organized adoption strategy, including regular adoption displays at malls, stronger social media promotion and dedicated personnel handling the adoption process.

The city recorded 51 rescued pets adopted in 2022 and 62 in 2023, a 21 percent increase.

Adoptions more than doubled in 2024, reaching 138 or a 122 percent increase, before dropping to 37 in 2025.

This year, however, the number reached 170 from January to August.

Mall activities

Maribojoc said one of the major changes was the regular conduct of adoption activities at a mall every first and third Saturday of the month.

Instead of requiring prospective adopters to visit the DVMF office, the program brings the animals directly to a high-foot-traffic location where families, young people and pet lovers can see and interact with them.

According to Maribojoc, the mall-based activities have made adoption more accessible and have previously been associated with increased adoptions in the city.

Social media

The DVMF also benefits from social media promotion by Mayor Nestor Archival, who features adoptable animals ahead of scheduled adoption activities.

Maribojoc said the mayor’s posts often use specific themes or campaign messages, helping build anticipation and reach people beyond those who physically visit the mall.

The impact of social media promotion was also seen earlier this year.

In April 2026, the city recorded 16 pet adoptions compared with only one in April 2025.

The increase was attributed in part to the promotion of adoptable animals through Archival’s Facebook page.

Maribojoc said the DVMF also assigned personnel specifically to handle adoption and post-adoption monitoring.

The staff member coordinates the adoption process, communicates with prospective adopters, facilitates follow-ups and monitors the welfare of animals after they have been adopted.

She said this gives potential adopters greater confidence that the program is not simply about giving animals away, but about promoting responsible and sustainable pet ownership.

Maribojoc said the combination of regular mall displays, social media promotion and a consistent schedule has also given the adoption program greater visibility.

Repeated exposure allows people who may not have initially considered adoption to see the animals, learn about their stories and develop an emotional connection with them.

National Dog Day

The increase in adoptions comes as the city continues to encourage residents to adopt rescued animals rather than purchase pets.

In his National Dog Day message on Aug. 28, Archival thanked those who have adopted, fostered, volunteered or donated to help rescued animals.

He also thanked an anonymous donor who provided three sacks of dog food to the DVMF, as well as other individuals who have contributed to the care of animals under the city’s custody.

Archival reminded pet owners that responsible pet ownership goes beyond providing food and shelter.

He urged residents to have their dogs and cats vaccinated and spayed or neutered, and to provide them with proper care and attention.

“Atong mga pets kabahin sa atong pamilya, ug angay silang ampingan,” Archival said.

(Our pets are part of our family, and they deserve to be cared for.)

The mayor also encouraged residents who are planning to get a pet to consider adoption, saying dogs and cats under the city’s care are waiting for homes and families.

The Cebu City DVMF provides services for residents who want to adopt animals as well as those seeking vaccination and spaying or neutering services for their pets.

“Adopt. Register. Vaccinate. Spay or neuter. Take good care of your pets,” Archival said.

The DVMF said its adoption efforts form part of the city’s broader mandate to promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. / CAV