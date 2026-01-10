Cebu City pivots to new landfill

WHEN a primary disposal artery fails, the resulting blockage threatens the sanitation of an entire metropolitan region. The shift of Cebu City’s waste to a temporary dumpsite in Consolacion is more than a change in geography; it is an emergency bypass intended to keep the City’s collection systems from seizing up entirely. This pivot highlights how modern urban centers rely on a fragile network of inter-city cooperation to manage the hundreds of tons of refuse generated every single day.

Emergency redirection to Consolacion

On Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, the Liga ng Barangay confirmed that Cebu City began diverting its garbage to the Asian Energy facility in Consolacion. This temporary dumpsite was established immediately following a partial collapse at the Binaliw landfill, which served as the City’s main disposal hub. According to Franklyn Ong, president of the Liga ng Barangay, the Department of Public Services (DPS) initiated collection operations at this new site on Saturday afternoon. The facility is expected to serve as the primary relief valve for multiple barangays until a more permanent solution is finalized.

The logistics of a temporary fix

The move to Consolacion is a strategic necessity driven by the sheer volume of waste the city produces. Cebu City generates between 500 and 600 tons of garbage daily — a figure that often spikes during the Sinulog Festival. By utilizing the Asian Energy site, officials hope to reduce the immediate pressure on households and commercial establishments.



However, this shift introduces new operational hurdles that the City has been grappling with since late 2025, specifically the limited availability of garbage trucks and the increased fuel and operational costs associated with hauling waste to a different location.

Why the temporary site matters

The establishment of this site is the only thing preventing a secondary crisis: a public health emergency caused by uncollected refuse. Without the Consolacion bypass, garbage would quickly accumulate in the streets, increasing the risk of disease and environmental contamination. While Mayor Nestor Archival has stated that the current situation does not yet constitute a health crisis, the reliance on a temporary site in a neighboring municipality underscores the lack of redundant disposal infrastructure within Cebu City itself.

Perspectives on the transition

The move to the temporary site is viewed with a mix of relief and caution by city leaders.

Ong emphasized the practical nature of the move, stating, “With regard to the situation in Binaliw, the Liga ng Barangay has been in close coordination with the DPS and the Office of the Mayor to identify practical and timely solutions.” He noted that the primary goal is to ensure that waste collection services “continue uninterrupted.”

Archival acknowledged the strain but remains focused on the long-term goal of reduction. He explained that while the temporary site handles the immediate flow, the City must move toward “diverting biodegradable waste, estimated at around 300 tons daily,” to ensure that future disposal sites — temporary or otherwise — are not overwhelmed.

Councilor Joel Garganera offered a more immediate plea to the public, asking residents to “temporarily refrain from placing their trash outside for collection” and to practice “proper waste segregation” to help manage the limited capacity of the current hauling operations.

Monitoring the transition

The use of the Asian Energy site in Consolacion is designated to last “until further notice” as authorities work on retrieval operations at Binaliw and a longer-term solid waste strategy. A critical milestone occurs on Jan. 21, when the Development Council will meet to discuss the funding and implementation of a broader Solid Waste Management Program. The success of the Consolacion temporary site in the coming days will serve as a litmus test for the City’s ability to handle its waste load before mandatory segregation policies take effect in February. / CAV