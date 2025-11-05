Cebu City placed under state of calamity due to Tino

CEBU City has officially been placed under a state of calamity following the widespread devastation caused by Typhoon Tino.

The declaration was approved during a special session of the City Council on Wednesday afternoon, November 5, 2025, after Councilor Dave Tumulak filed the motion in line with the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

Tumulak said the declaration will allow the City to utilize its P33 million humanitarian aid fund for 2025 and access the P120 million Quick Response Fund (QRF) to support ongoing relief, recovery, and rehabilitation operations across affected barangays.

The CCDRRMC earlier cited severe flooding, landslides, and power outages in multiple areas, along with confirmed casualties and missing persons, as the basis for recommending the declaration. (CAV)