Cebu City plans cash aid, transport support for farmers

SOME farmers in Cebu City’s upland barangays are reportedly spending more transporting produce to market than they earn from selling it, as volatile fuel prices caused by Middle East tensions and worsening dry conditions strain already fragile livelihoods.

The City Government is set to provide cash aid, free transport and direct market access for farmers affected by rising costs, logistics issues and dry conditions.

Mayor Nestor Archival said during a recent press conference that the City is finalizing interventions after receiving reports of declining farmgate income and difficulties transporting produce from upland barangays to urban markets.

Immediate support measures

Among the immediate measures under consideration are cash assistance, free transport of agricultural goods using city-owned vehicles and the revival of a direct selling scheme similar to the former “Tabo sa Barangay” initiative. The program would allow farmers to bring and sell produce directly in designated city spaces.

Archival said the City is studying ways to establish organized market points where farmers can directly sell their goods upon arrival.

“It can be similar to the old Tabo sa Barangay. We will bring them here so they can decide where to sell their products,” he said.

Funding options

Archival said he directed the City Agriculture Department (CAD) to submit urgent data on the number of affected farmers, including federations estimated to exceed 100 groups across upland and rural areas.

He said the City is exploring possible cash assistance, although the amount has yet to be finalized. One option is reallocating or sourcing funds from existing aid programs, including allocations previously earmarked for transport workers.

Archival said prioritization remains under review, noting that both drivers and farmers have been affected by economic pressures.

Rising transport costs hit farmers

The support push follows reports that upland farmers, particularly from northern barangays such as Paril, struggle to bring produce to urban markets due to high transport costs and fuel prices.

According to Archival, some farmers now spend more on logistics than they earn from selling crops.

“The problem is that it costs so much to bring their harvest down to the city. In some cases, transport is more expensive than the value of the produce itself,” he said.

To address this, the City plans weekly transport caravans, allowing farmers to coordinate bulk hauling of goods to reduce costs and improve market access.

Long-term solutions

Beyond immediate relief, the City is considering long-term measures, including solar-powered irrigation systems and improved farm-to-market logistics networks to strengthen agricultural resilience.

Archival said he instructed CAD to conduct profiling and consultations in high-producing barangays to identify priority areas for intervention.

The measures come as Cebu City braces for worsening dry conditions linked to the looming El Niño phenomenon, which officials warn could further reduce water availability in upland communities.

Archival said water sources in mountainous areas are already declining, prompting preparations for mapping and installation of communal water systems.

Plans include identifying natural springs, installing water tanks and deploying pumps to ensure access to water in both upland and lowland barangays.

“Water in our rivers is already decreasing,” the mayor said. / CAV