Cebu City plans P360 million loan for Mabolo waste facility amid garbage crisis

SUMMARY:

Cebu City secured conditional Land Bank of the Philippines approval for a P360 million loan to build a waste and materials recovery facility at the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo.

The project aims to reduce daily garbage hauling costs, which spiked from P1,100 to P3,906 per ton after a fatal Jan. 8 landfill collapse closed the Barangay Binaliw facility.

Councilors raised transparency and capacity concerns during the May 26 session, noting it remains unverified if the proposed facility can process the city's estimated 600 to 700 daily tons of garbage.



CEBU City is preparing to borrow P360 million to build a waste and materials recovery facility (MRF) at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) in Barangay Mabolo, a project officials said could reduce rising garbage disposal costs after the closure of the Binaliw landfill earlier this year.

Garbage crisis

The city’s waste management problem worsened Jan. 8 after a landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw killed 35 workers. A rescuer later died after joining recovery operations. Following the incident, environmental regulators ordered the shutdown of the landfill operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc.

With the landfill closed, the city began hauling garbage more than 50 kilometers away to Aloguinsan, increasing disposal costs from about P1,100 per ton to about P3,906 per ton.

The city also converted Pond A at the South Road Properties into a temporary transfer station, drawing complaints from nearby residents over odor and environmental concerns.

Inside the P360-million plan

During Tuesday’s, May 26, 2026, Cebu City Council session, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) had granted conditional approval for the P360 million loan. The terms and conditions of the proposed loan were not immediately disclosed.

The loan would fund the construction of the MRF at the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo. The proposed facility would include two waste processing machines intended to reduce the city’s dependence on private landfills and lower hauling expenses.

However, city officials acknowledged that technical questions remain, particularly whether the machines can process Cebu City’s estimated 600 to 700 tons of garbage daily.

While similar technology is already being used in Malolos City in Bulacan Province and in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City staff have not yet finished formal evaluations for a project this large. Even if the facility cannot handle all of the city's daily trash, Osmeña noted that reducing the total volume sent to distant dumps would still save the local government a lot of money. It remains unclear what will happen to the temporary transfer station at the SRP once the new facility is up and running.

Questions over the city's next steps

The loan proposal has sparked serious debates in the City Council regarding transparency and the city's long-term plans. This comes at the same time the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has partially lifted its shutdown order on the Binaliw landfill, allowing limited operations to start again.

Councilor Joel Garganera questioned the reopening process and called for clearer safeguards before the landfill resumes full operations. He also said Tuesday’s session was the first time he learned about the proposed Land Bank loan.

Garganera said the city still needs to determine the processing capacity of the proposed facility.

“But as to how many tons this technology can process on a daily basis that we don’t know yet. By the way Cebu City produced at least 600 tons a day,” Garganera said.

What’s next?

Cebu City remains under a State of Solid Waste Management Emergency declared by Mayor Nestor Archival. While a special task force enforces strict waste segregation and looks for other places to dump trash, the city faces a race against time.

Even if the loan goes through, it will take a while before the Mabolo facility is actually built and running. Until then, taxpayers will keep funding the expensive P3,906 per ton hauling trips to Aloguinsan, and residents near the SRP transfer station will have to keep living with the foul smell of a city still searching for a permanent home for its waste.