Cebu City plans to phase out old buses for electric vehicles

THE Cebu City Government is planning to gradually replace its fleet of old government buses with electric vehicles.

This was announced by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

The initiative aims to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and align with Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which requires government agencies, including local government units, to convert at least 10 percent of their fleet to electric vehicles.

Garcia revealed that the City is considering phasing out 15-20 units of green tourist buses, potentially replacing them with electric buses.

However, he clarified that the old units might still serve as backup vehicles or be sold, subject to Commission on Audit guidelines.

The acting mayor cited significant potential savings on fuel costs as a key motivation for the switch.

“Aside from its advantage to the environment, I don’t know if you know, we are spending like P10-15 million per month on fuel,” Garcia said.

The official added that while electricity consumption might increase by 10-15 percent, the savings on fuel and the environmental benefits would likely offset this increase.

Garcia mentioned that the City is currently exploring different procurement options, including outright purchase of electric buses or a service fee arrangement with private providers.

The Department of General Services has already included this initiative in its budget, although specific amounts have not been determined pending formal proposals and feasibility studies.

Reached for comment on Monday, suspended Mayor Michael Rama expressed cautious support for the initiative.

“Anything that improves and subscribes to the global requirements for carbon footprints will always be welcomed,” Rama said.

However, he emphasized the need for a careful approach, ensuring that the project meets Smart (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-bound) parameters before proceeding.

City Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the committee on environment and natural resources, has also been involved in discussions about the electric bus initiative, according to Garcia.

The City Government is expected to conduct further studies and engage with potential suppliers before finalizing the plan. Officials have not yet provided a timeline for the implementation of this eco-friendly transportation initiative.

Before Garcia’s announcement, City Councilor Nestor Archival had requested the council’s committee on budget and finance to study the possibility of purchasing electric vehicles for use by the City Government in 2022. This led to the committee issuing a favorable endorsement on the use of electric vehicles in Cebu City. / JPS