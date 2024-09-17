Cebu City plans to switch to electric buses for cleaner transport

WHAT CHANGES ARE BEING PROPOSED?

The City is considering phasing out 15-20 units of its green tourist buses and potentially replacing them with electric buses. These older buses may either be retained as backup vehicles or sold, subject to guidelines set by the Commission on Audit (COA).

WHAT ARE THE EXPECTED FINANCIAL EFFECTS?

The City is looking to reduce its fuel costs, which currently amount to P10-15 million per month. While electricity consumption is expected to increase by 10-15 percent, the City anticipates savings from reduced fuel expenses.

WHAT ARE THE NEXT STEPS?

The City is exploring various procurement options for the electric buses, including outright purchase or a service fee arrangement with private providers.

The Department of General Services has included the initiative in its budget, but specific amounts will only be determined after formal proposals and feasibility studies are conducted.

WHAT ARE OFFICIALS SAYING?

Acting Mayor Garcia highlighted the potential savings on fuel costs as one of the reasons for the transition to electric vehicles.

Suspended Mayor Michael Rama stated that he welcomes any initiatives that reduce the city's carbon footprint but noted that the project should follow Smart (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-bound) guidelines.

City Councilor Joel Garganera, who chairs the committee on environment and natural resources, has been part of the discussions regarding the electric vehicle initiative, according to Garcia.

PREVIOUS EFFORTS

Before this announcement, in 2022, City Councilor Nestor Archival had requested the City Council’s budget and finance committee to explore the possibility of using electric vehicles. The committee gave a favorable endorsement for their use in Cebu City.

FUTURE TIMELINE

Further studies will be conducted, and consultations with suppliers will take place before the City finalizes the details of the plan. No specific timeline for implementation has been provided yet. (SunStar Philippines)