Cebu City Police ensures tight security

STRICT security measures will be implemented by the Cebu City police at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and its surrounding areas during the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa on July 9, 2024, with the attendance of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy City Director for Administration of the Cebu City Police Office, in an interview on Saturday, July 6, said their responsibility includes area and route security for the President, while the Presidential Security Group will handle security within the venue.

Enhanced security measures at the venue are expected, including paneling, sniffing dogs, and inspection of attendees’ belongings.

“Kung unsa ang atong giandam nga personnel nga mobantay sa gawas sa venue mao na usab na sila ang mag silbing security sa pag bisita sa atong president ug vice president,” Rafter said.

(Our personnel assigned to secure the venue’s exterior will also serve as security during the visit of our President and Vice President.)

Cebu City Sports Commissioner John Pages, confirmed in a phone interview on Saturday, that President Marcos Jr. will be coming over for the Opening Ceremony of the country’s biggest sporting event.

He said they had an online meeting with the Office of the President to discuss the program, protocols, and security measures for the Palaro’s opening ceremony.

Along with them in the meeting was the Presidential Security Group (PSG), which will have an ocular inspection of the CCSC on July 6.

“They have been heavily involved in the program and flow, tanan (everything),” said Pages.

Moreover, a Civil Disturbance Management team is prepared in case of protests by militant groups.

Rafter said these groups will be allowed to conduct programs but will not be permitted near the venue where the Palarong Pambansa events will be held.

The police will enforce maximum tolerance for progressive groups, urging them to comply with the law.

As of June 30, the Police Regional Office 7 has been on full alert, with all police personnel ordered to remain on standby at their respective stations. While no threats have been received regarding the attendance of President Marcos and Vice President Duterte, the police remain vigilant, Rafter said.

Deputy Regional Director for Operations at the Police Regional Office 7, Police Colonel Noel Flores, is scheduled to inspect the grandstand at the CCSC to finalize their deployment within the facility.

The event is expected to be attended by no less than 25,000 delegates from various regions and spectators for the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2024. / AYB with reports from JPS