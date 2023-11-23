Cebu City police find clues in bakery shooting incident

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) already has a clue regarding the shooting incident that targeted a bakery on Tabura Street in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City at dawn on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations at the CCPO, stated that investigators believe there was a personal motivation for the shooting.

According to CCTV footage that the Inayawan Police Station has obtained from nearby establishments, the bakery is in fact the gunmen's intended target.

But since they did not shoot the person who was going to close the store, it seems evident that the riders did not intend to kill.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the two men on motorcycle passed by the store and fired twice as the owner's son was about to close it.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but it left the store owner and his workers traumatized.

"As of karong mga orasa naa natay lead nga gisundan sa maong panghitabo," Rafter said.

(We currently have a lead to follow up on from the said incident).

The CCPO promised not to let up on their investigation until the offenders were apprehended and brought to justice.