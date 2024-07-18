Cebu City police gear up for Brigada Eskwela, opening of classes

AFTER their security duties for Palarong Pambansa, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will have their hands full once again for next week’s Brigada Eskwela, which is scheduled to take place prior to the start of classes in both public and private schools on July 29, 2024.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of the CCPO, police personnel will be deployed in schools to provide security for the national school maintenance program, which encourages education stakeholders to contribute their time and resources to cleaning the schools to make it ready for the opening of classes.

The CCPO will assist in managing the traffic outside the school as they anticipate traffic bottlenecks during the first week of classes.

They will also set up police assistance desks outside the schools so that students or parents can approach them if they encounter problems. (AYB, TPT)