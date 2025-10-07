Cebu City police gear up for Kalag-Kalag 2025

THE police in Cebu City are preparing to ensure tight security in all cemeteries during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2, 2025.

According to Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa convened a security conference last week to prepare for Kalag-Kalag 2025.

As in previous years, more police personnel will be deployed to major cemeteries in the city.

Gonzales said the CCPO already has a security template, so implementation will not be difficult, though they are making improvements based on last year’s experience.

Hundreds of police officers will be deployed a day before Kalag-Kalag since they expect people to visit their departed loved ones ahead of the holiday.

Aside from the police, personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, traffic enforcers, force multipliers such as barangay tanods, and volunteers will also be mobilized to ensure an orderly and safe observance of Kalag-Kalag.

Gonzales added that one of the matters they are preparing for is the occurrence of aftershocks following the recent strong earthquake that caused significant damage in the northern part of Cebu Province.

A week before Kalag-Kalag, the police will conduct a simulation exercise and earthquake drill to train personnel on how to respond should a disaster, such as an earthquake, occur during the observance.

She assured that in case such an event happens, visitors in Cebu City cemeteries will be kept safe and police will know how to respond appropriately.

“Usa na sa atung gitan-aw nga kung mahitabo man simbako dili ma stampede ang mga tawo ug asa sila mopahiluna nga dili magka gubot,” said Gonzales.

(That’s one of the scenarios we are looking into — to ensure that if, God forbid, such an event happens, people won’t panic or cause a stampede, and that there are designated safe areas.)

As All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days draw closer, Figueroa will convene a coordinating conference with all government agencies to finalize preparations. (AYB)