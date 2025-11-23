Cebu City police launch crackdown on pier overcharging

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) immediately launched a clearing operation against illegal transport activities in the city’s pier area.

This action followed an order from Mayor Nestor Archival to the police and other government agencies regarding persistent complaints of overcharging by motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) and taxi drivers.

During the Peace and Order Council meeting, Mayor Archival informed Col. George Ylanan, the new CCPO chief, that he had received numerous reports concerning the illegal practices of drivers at the pier.

According to the complaints, drivers were charging excessive fares to passengers disembarking from vessels.

Taxi drivers were reportedly refusing to use their meters, instead imposing fixed, high fares on passengers, a practice also followed by habal-habal drivers.

In response, the CCPO and the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), led by Maj. Keneth Paul Albotra, together with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the Waterfront Police Station, conducted the clearing operation.

The operation was carried out last Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., along Arellano corner V. Sotto St. in Barangay Tinago.

Police enforced all traffic laws and city ordinances, aiming to ensure public safety and prevent the habitual illegal transport activities in the area.

As a result of the operation, TEU personnel issued 11 temporary operators permits and 71 traffic citation tickets. Additionally, one motorcycle was impounded.

Ylanan stated that these operations will be continuously implemented.

The decision was made following the consecutive complaints received by Mayor Archival’s office against errant drivers at the port.

Ylanan added that with the holiday season approaching, an influx of visitors from neighboring provinces and regions is expected.

Therefore, the strict enforcement of city ordinances against drivers on the streets will be maintained. / AYB