Cebu City Police Office gets brand new patrol cars, weapons

EIGHT brand new patrol cars and 56 assault rifles and four sniper rifles were turned over by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to Cebu City Police Office Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog at the Plaza Sugbo on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin witnessed the ceremony.

Aberin and Dalogdog thanked the Cebu City Government for its unwavering support to the police force.

"Dako kaayo na siyag tabang labi na sa atung anti-criminality program labi na sa mobile patrol nga gi donate sa atoa dako kaayo ning tabang sa atung pag intensify sa atoang police visibility, kay kabalo man ta nga kining police visibility usa ni sa atung pro-active measures nga maka deter gyud ni siya sa commission of crime," Dalogdog said.

(This will be very beneficial to our anti-crime program, particularly the mobile patrol cars that were donated to us so that we can increase police visibility, which is one of our proactive measures that can deter crime).

Dalogdog said the high caliber firearms will be given to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit from the City Mobile Force Company since they are the first to respond to crimes committed by armed individuals.

The donation of patrol cars is also timely for the Palarong Pambansa, as police officers may use them to monitor the city and protect the athletes who are participating in the event. (AYB, TPT)