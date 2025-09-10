Cebu City Police Office shuffles station chiefs

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) began reshuffling the chiefs of five police stations on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

Maj. Marvin Fegarido, formerly the chief of Parian Police Station 1, is now the new head of Abellana Police Station 2.

He was replaced by Maj. Alvino Enguito from Talamban Police Station 8.

Maj. Eric Papong from Abellana Police Station 2 is the new chief of Guadalupe Police Station 9. His predecessor, Maj. Mile Damoslog, is currently assigned to the CCPO headquarters.

Meanwhile, Capt. Wilmer Castillo, the former head of Mambaling Police Station, was transferred to Talamban. Maj. Michael John Arandia is now the new chief of the Mambaling Police Station.

Col. Enrico Figueroa has not yet provided a formal reason for the changes.

However, he had previously told the media that he would be transferring some police chiefs due to their prolonged tenure in their current positions.

Figueroa instructed the reassigned station chiefs to continue their existing programs to maintain peace and order within their jurisdictions. / AYB