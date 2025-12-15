Cebu City police on heightened alert; 574 cops deployed for Misa de Gallo

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has deployed 574 policemen and force multipliers to provide security for the Misa de Gallo in Catholic churches across the city on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Losbaños, CCPO information officer, said preparations for the activity have long been underway, and authorities are ensuring that no untoward incidents will occur.

They identified churches expected to draw large numbers of worshippers, including smaller churches, which served as the basis for personnel deployment and the establishment of police assistance desks.

Losbaños added that aside from police personnel stationed inside the churches, perimeter security teams were also deployed outside, while members of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) assisted in ensuring smooth traffic flow.

He added that police officers were tasked to conduct roving patrols in interior barangay areas together with personnel from the Mobile Patrol Unit to prevent theft and other crimes.

The CCPO also augmented personnel at elevated outposts, especially those near churches, to further strengthen security coverage.

Police across Central Visayas are now on heightened alert status, meaning no police personnel are allowed to take leave or be absent from duty.

“Alerto na ta. Pasabot ani wala nay maka leave, wala nay maka absent sa mga police personnel sir. Hangyo lang nato sa atong kaigsuonan sa Cebu nga before ta mo biya sa atpong balay, ato gyud i-secure pag maayo to avoid nga naay mahitabo,” Losbaños said.

(We are now on alert, which means no police personnel are allowed to go on leave or be absent. We are simply asking our fellow Cebuanos to secure their homes properly before leaving to avoid any incidents.)

The public was also urged to immediately contact the police if they notice anything suspicious in their area so authorities can respond at once.

During a series of security conferences called by Cebu City Police Chief Police Colonel George Ylanan, other government agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were also involved.

Each church will have ambulances and firefighters on standby to respond to fire alarms or any incidents that may occur. (AYB)