The police office also stressed that its personnel followed the Police Operational Procedures (POP) and respected the protesters' human rights and freedom of expression.

According to the CCPO, police personnel had been exercising maximum tolerance and restraint since the beginning of the protest gathering.

The police explained that although the protesters did not present a permit, they were still allowed to proceed with their program to express their grievances against the government.

The CCPO said it respected their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

However, the police emphasized that burning an effigy constitutes a violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 880, otherwise known as the Public Assembly Act.

Since the protest program was held along Colon Street, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city, the presence of police personnel and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) was deemed necessary.

The CCPO said smoke from the burning effigy could alarm motorists, obstruct drivers' visibility and, most importantly, increase the risk of road accidents.

It added that flying embers also posed a serious threat to public health, given the possibility of toxic fumes being released.

"The police and CDRRMO response was guided by the responsibility to prevent possible injuries, accidents, and other untoward incidents. We respect the constitutional rights of people, but the safety and welfare of the general public must not be compromised," the CCPO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the CCPO also said that it is prepared to investigate allegations that two members of the media were injured during the incident.

The CCPO urged the two media practitioners to formally file their complaints so their allegations could be properly addressed.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) also expressed support for the actions taken by the Cebu City police, saying it saw no wrongdoing in their attempt to extinguish the burning effigy.

PRO 7 identified the two members of the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) contingent who were injured as Police Patrolman Anatan and Police Patrolman De Lima.

The two policemen reportedly tried to put out the burning effigy but were allegedly pushed by some protesters and struck with hard objects, resulting in their injuries.

Police Brigadier General Rogelio Raymundo Jr., acting regional director of PRO 7, said his personnel responded to protect lives and ensure public safety.

"We fully recognize and respect the constitutional rights of every Filipino to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. These are rights that we are duty-bound to protect. However, we also urge everyone to exercise these rights responsibly and follow existing laws, rules, and regulations. The right to protest does not exempt anyone from complying with the law or putting the safety of others at risk," Raymundo said.

Despite its support for the police response, PRO 7 said it will also conduct its own investigation to establish what really happened during the incident and identify those responsible for allegedly assaulting the two police personnel, as well as any other violations of the law.

It added that appropriate charges will be filed against anyone found responsible, in accordance with due process. (AYB)