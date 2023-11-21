Cebu City police prepare for Wednesday’s transport strike

THE Cebu City Police Office is getting ready for the transport strike that the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide or Piston Cebu chapter is planning to hold on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Piston Cebu, which has around 200 members, announced that they would stop traveling their routes at 5 a.m.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said that a meeting between the police and representatives from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) was held to decide on what actions to take during the strike.

"Kung unsa man ang matabang namo aron mahatagan og comfort ang mga manakayay in case madayon ang strike mohatag gyud mi sa among mahimo," Rafter said.

(We will do whatever we can to give comfort to the riders in the event that the strike pushes through).

She said they will assist stranded people by using their police cars when the need arises.

However, the CCTO told Rafter that several jeep operators have declared they will not take part in the transport strike.

According to the CCTO, the Cebu City government has backup vehicles that will help transport stranded passengers.