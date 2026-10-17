Cebu City police prepare security measures for All Saints’ and All Souls' Days

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has started preparations to ensure public safety during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, 2026.

CCPO chief Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde called an inter-agency coordinating meeting at his office, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza.

The meeting was attended by 13 station commanders, representatives from the local government and partner agencies, including the PROBE team, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and force multipliers.

Discussions focused on finalizing operational plans and strengthening inter-agency coordination to ensure the smooth implementation of security measures throughout the observance.

Station commanders and force multipliers will establish Police Assistance Desks (PADs) and conduct intensified patrols in and around cemeteries to provide immediate assistance, increase police visibility, and maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, the CCTO is finalizing its traffic management plan, including rerouting schemes, designated parking areas, and road-clearing measures in narrow streets to prevent traffic disruptions.

The CCDRRMO and Bureau of Fire Protection will also deploy medical teams, ambulances, and fire trucks to strategic locations. The PROBE team will assist in regulating vendors to keep cemetery surroundings orderly.

The CCPO will also conduct a dry run and a send-off ceremony, although the schedules have yet to be finalized.

The CCPO aims to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Cebu City, with no recorded criminal incidents. (AYB)