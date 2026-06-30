Cebu City police ready to receive animal abuse complaints

GOOD news for pet lovers, as police stations in Cebu City are now ready to receive complaints related to animal abuse, especially involving cats and dogs.

This comes even before the City Council has fully passed an ordinance that will establish an animal welfare desk in every police precinct in the city.

The Cebu City Hall Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) has already completed training police officers who will be assigned to these desks.

According to DVMF head Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, two police officers per precinct were trained for this purpose.

“Kay naa man guy mga reklamo about animals. Dili man gud tanang pulis kabalo mo-entertain ug ing-ana. So, mao tong nag-train ta, nag-deputize ta og mga police officers per station,” Maribojoc said.

(There are complaints about animals, and not all police officers know how to handle such concerns. That is why we conducted training and deputized police officers per station.)

The proposed ordinance establishing an animal welfare desk in every police precinct in the city has been pushed by Councilor Philip Zafra in the City Council.

The city’s animal welfare ordinance works in line with the national Animal Welfare Act, which penalizes individuals who commit acts of animal cruelty and other related offenses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), expressed support for the initiative to better protect animals such as cats and dogs.

Oriol said this will guide pet lovers on where to go when seeking help in cases of animal abuse.

“Amo nang gi welcome diri sa Cebu City Police Office ang pagpasa sa ordinansa nga naghatag na gyud og kadugang lig-on sa mga responsible pet owners, pag atiman sa atung pets, paglikay sa pangabuso ug specific na gyud karon kung asa modangop ang mga pet owner,” Oriol said.

(The Cebu City Police Office welcomes the passage of the ordinance, which strengthens support for responsible pet ownership, proper care of pets, prevention of abuse, and clearly identifies where pet owners can seek assistance.)

The CCPO is now awaiting the approval of the ordinance by the City Council, after which the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) will be drafted so personnel can be formally assigned to the Animal Welfare Desk in every police station.

City Ordinance 2526 (Animal Welfare Ordinance of Cebu City) sets penalties for animal abuse and neglect.

Its goal is to protect innocent animals, which are often victims of individuals who show cruelty toward them. (AYB)