Cebu City police rescue 573 minors in weeklong anti-crime operations

A TOTAL of 573 minors were rescued by Cebu City police, including 16 drug suspects, during intensified police operations conducted from January 19 to 25, 2026.

During these anti-criminality operations, authorities also seized 13.45 grams of shabu, valued at P91,460.

Those involved in the illegal drug activity have been charged under Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As part of protecting the youth, the rescued 573 minors were found in violation of the curfew ordinance and were immediately turned over to the barangay gender and development and social welfare offices for intervention programs.

The minors were intercepted by police on the streets late at night or early morning during operations Oplan Bulabog and Oplan Bakal Sita, led by Police Colonel George Ylanan, the current Cebu City Police chief, in coordination with Police Regional Office 7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan.

Within the week, the police also conducted 1,666 inspections of business establishments to ensure compliance with laws and ordinances.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (Ceset) issued nine citation tickets for minor offenses, such as smoking and drinking in public places.

These nightly operations aim to prevent crimes committed by minors and those under the influence.

Ylanan assured the public that the police will continue to enhance these measures to keep Cebu City orderly, safe, and peaceful. (AYB)