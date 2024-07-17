Cebu City police still on full alert to protect Palaro delegates

AFTER the Palaro Pambansa concluded on Tuesday, July 16, in Cebu City, some of the delegates for national sporting event have already returned to their respective regions.

However, other delegates still remain in their billeting areas, so the police officers who were deployed to protect them are still there.

To further secure the safety of the delegates, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has not yet lifted the full alert status.

Under CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog's directive for Cebu City to stay on high alert, the deployed policemen would not be pulled out from billeting quarters as long as the delegates and athletes are present.

However, it is possible that on Thursday, July 18, when all Department of Education (DepEd) officials and technical committee members depart Cebu City, the CCPO will remove police officers from billeting sites.

The police described the event as peaceful and orderly.

Because of this, Colonel Dalogdog will hold a boodle fight for all the policemen who served during the Palaro at the CCPO parade ground.

"On behalf of Cebu City Police Office and our City Director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude ug atung pasalamat sa kapulisa nato nga na augment from the nearby CPO's and PPO's and RMFB ang dako namong pasalamat sa kanunay nga suporta ninyu nga gihatag sa Cebu City (and our gratitude to the augmentation troops from the nearby CPOs (city police offices), PPOs (provincial police offices), and Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) for their unwavering support for Cebu City)," Rafter said. (AYB, TPT)