Cebu City police tighten security for New Year's countdown in SRP

TIGHT security measures will be in place for the Cebu City Government-sponsored New Year's Countdown Ball Drop at South Road Properties (SRP).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), claimed that police officers have been dispatched to SRP to ensure the safety of the people who will witness the event.

The Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will also send out 63 uniformed personnel for the New Year's countdown in SRP in order to enhance security.

Rafter once again reminded the public to use pyrotechnics instead of firecrackers to welcome the New Year to avoid accidents.

Rather than risking harm, Rafter suggested that people utilize party horns, whistles, or pot lids.

The CCPO also issued a warning to the people not to discharge their firearms as they rang in the New Year to ensure that no one would be hit by stray bullet.

"We could not say that firecrackers are safe because they have components that can catch fire. As as much as possible, especially the children, please be reminded that only those authorized fireworks and firecrackers are allowed in SRP," Rafter stated in Cebuano. (AYB, TPT)