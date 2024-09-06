Cebu City police to implement tight security for Bar exam

TIGHT security will be implemented by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for the upcoming three-day Regionalized Bar Examination, which will be held on September 8, 11, and conclude on September 15, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the CCPO, 70 police personnel will be deployed in examination venue as early as 2 a.m. to secure the examinees.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay will serve as the overall supervisor for security, while Police Major Jiceree Basitao, chief of the Inayawan Police Station, will be the ground commander.

Rafter clarified that this year, only the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) Basak Campus will be used as the venue for the Bar Exam.

As usual, a perimeter will be set up outside the school, especially on the first day of the exam, due to the tradition of lawyers showing their support for aspiring attorneys.

In addition to the police, personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Philippine Coast Guard, Cebu City Transportation Office, Bureau of Fire, and other government agencies will assist in providing security.

According to Supreme Court records, 1,200 examinees will take the Bar Exam, starting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, Rafter mentioned that as early as 3 a.m., Bar examinees can start entering the venue.

Although no security threats have been reported, the police are not letting their guard down to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the exam. (AYB, TPT)