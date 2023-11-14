Cebu City police warn public against fake bills this holiday season

IT IS anticipated that travelers from over parts of the country will once again flock to Cebu City to spend their Christmas holiday and take part in the Sinulog celebration.

It is also during this season when crimes increase, including the proliferation of counterfeit bills.

Because of this, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) issued a warning to the public, cautioning them to be on the lookout for criminals employing this kind of strategy, which is usually seen in the Carbon market where money is quickly transferred between vendors and the customers.

Although they haven't yet seen any victims of the said crime, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said they need to be ready.

Rafter stated that because there are reports on social media that someone has manufactured fake P1,000 bills, they will coordinate with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to identify false currency.

"Usually atong makita sa proliferation of fake money's adto ni sa mga busy nga dapit like Carbon public market kanang paspas ang exchange sa kwarta ug products (Usually counterfeit money is more prevalent in busy places like Carbon Public Market, where money and goods change hands quickly); we will coordinate with the BSP in order for them to provide us tips on how to prevent the proliferation aron dili ta mailad (so we won’t be deceived)," Rafter said.

In the previous years, someone was caught printing fake money, and the police are anticipating that they might do it again this year.

Rafter urged the people to learn how to spot fake currency from the real one in order not to be duped.