Cebu City prepares alternate security measures for Kalag-kalag 2023

CEBU City's reliance on barangays to enhance security during the observance of Kalag-kalag 2023 may not be as significant, particularly if the current officials do not win the election.

Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, head of the committee on peace and order, said in an interview on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, that one of the issues during his meeting with different agencies was the use of additional personnel from barangays.

“The crucial thing is, among na-brought during our last meeting, considering nga approaching ang barangay election; kon mapildi simbako ang barangay captain on October 30, makapa pa ba siya og augmentation?” Zafra said.

(The crucial thing is, among those brought up during our last meeting, considering that the barangay election is approaching; if the barangay captain loses on October 30, will he still be able to provide augmentation?)

He said to address this concern, the City instructed the police agency and auxiliary forces to prepare contingencies in case a particular barangay couldn’t provide additional personnel.

“Dili lang jud ta mag-rely most sa barangay, we have to rely on each other’s strength; maong amo nana gipangandaman,” Zafra said.

(We shouldn't rely solely on the barangay; we have to depend on each other's strengths. That's why we're making these preparations.)

However, he clarified that raising this concern does not necessarily mean it will happen, as even if the incumbent barangay captain loses the election, their term will officially conclude on November 30.

“Pwede paman jud unta (nga mopadala sila), apan kabalo baya ta usahay…maong amo na lang jud gipangandaman,” Zafra said.

(They could still send (assistance), but we know that sometimes... that's why we're just preparing ourselves.)

He said the City will oversee 27 cemeteries, which includes those in upland areas. However, specific attention will be given to certain cemeteries, such as Carreta and Calamba cemeteries including larger ones.

Zafra said that, with the upcoming election in mind, they have opted to open the cemeteries from October 28 to 30, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. On October 31 and November 1, the cemeteries will remain open from 6 a.m. to midnight, and on November 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With this consideration, he encouraged the public to visit their departed loved ones before November 1 and 2 to avoid overcrowding.

He highlighted the restriction against overnight stays within cemeteries.

“Para sa seguridad sa atong mga tawo, at the same time, makapahuway sad atong mga tigbantay,” Zafra said.

(For the safety of our people, and at the same time, our watchmen can also take a break.)

He also reminded the public about rules in cemeteries, such as not bringing gambling equipment, loudspeakers or bladed weapons.

He added that the front of the cemetery will serve as drop off points.

“Ang atoa lang ana atubangan gyud sa menteryo, drop off point ra gyud, walay maka park. Although naa gyud mga designated na parking area, naa say vending area, ang atong mga emergency vehicles naa sad silay portion na itagana para nila,” Zafra said.

(Ours is right in front of the cemetery, just a drop-off point, with no parking available. Although there are designated parking areas, there is also a vending area, and our emergency vehicles have a dedicated portion for them.)

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, head of the committee on law and traffic management board, said in an interview on Wednesday that the traffic council already approved a traffic management plan for various cemeteries in Cebu City.

“Atong gisiguro nga adunay parking spaces ang atong mga igsuon nga mobisita ngadto sa lainlain nga mga sam-ang,” Gealon said.

(We're making sure that our fellow residents who will visit various tombs have parking spaces available.)

He said designated parking areas have already been cordoned off.

He added that traffic personnel will be deployed at various cemeteries, with their duty extending from October 30 to November 2 to ensure continuous management of these areas.

“Gi-anticipate naman na nato base sa mga milabay nga Kalag-kalag. Kinahanglan naa gyud mo-man nga traffic enforcers,” Gealon said.

(We've anticipated it based on past Kalag-kalag celebrations. We really need traffic enforcers present.)

“Ang mga dalan paingon sa mga menteryo kinahanglan usab nga naay enforcer nga mo-direct sa traffic flow,” Gealon added.

(There should also be enforcers directing traffic on the roads leading to the cemeteries.)