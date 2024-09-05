Cebu City prepares for mpox outbreak

THE Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has suggested preparing the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) in the North Reclamation Area as a precaution against the potential spread of mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

CHD head Daisy Villa said on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, that the City had learned the importance of having quarantine facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that isolation is crucial in preventing the spread of mpox.

Speaking on the Cebu City Government’s online news and commentary program, Villa said she is against using schools as quarantine centers, as was done during the pandemic, because it would disrupt classes.

Villa suggested that the efforts against mpox be led by City Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera, chairperson of the committee on health.

Though she is not entirely against using CCQC, Pesquera said the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) can handle mpox patients.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Sept. 5, Pesquera said the facility at CCMC used to isolate Covid-19 patients is still available.

“As of now, the Covid facility of CCMC is still vacant and available if there is an outbreak (of mpox). However, if additional beds will be needed, the CCQC can very well accommodate,” Pesquera said.

Pesquera said CCMC is capable of managing patients making it more convenient with the attending health personnel as there is no need to form a special task force.

“We are not in the situation where there is a need to declare an outbreak,” she said.

CHD is working with local health centers to monitor possible cases in barangays.

Currently, CHD is monitoring a patient suspected of having mpox. It is waiting from the Department of Health Central Office for the results of the test it conducted.

Villa said the City Government has initiated information dissemination on mpox following the Philippines’ first reported mpox case of the year, which was confirmed on Aug. 19. It involved a 33-year-old man from Manila with no recent travel history. / CDF