Cebu City prepares for Palarong Pambansa 2024 with school renovations

AS PALARONG Pambansa 2024 approaches, Cebu City, host of the biggest sporting event this year, is positively embracing the further utilization of billeting quarters, benefiting 21 schools in Cebu City.

As of May 23, 2024, 249 buildings are being repainted to accommodate athletes and chaperones during the Palaro.

Dr. Adolf Aguilar, assistant schools division superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City, highlighted the purpose of repairing these classrooms for the benefit of Cebu City pupils.

"These 20 billeting schools are the largest in the city. The majority of students study in these institutions, and they will be directly benefited," Aguilar said in Cebuano.

"These repairs are not only intended for Palarong Pambansa 2024 but also for the cleanliness of the facilities and to encourage students to go to school," he added.

He also emphasized the need to restore the infrastructure due to wear and tear.

This initiative is part of the regular school maintenance of DepEd. (DPC)