Cebu City prepares for ‘Verbena,’ targets zero casualties

THE Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) is targeting zero casualties as Tropical Depression “Verbena” continues to affect the region.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the CCDRRMO committee, said early evacuations have already been carried out for residents living along riverbanks and other high-risk areas.

Priority evacuees include senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and children.

This action follows a meeting between barangay captains, City Government officials, and disaster teams to finalize preparedness measures on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Tumulak reminded communities that riverbanks and “no-build zones,” as ordered by the mayor, must remain cleared.

“Walay mamuyo og balik sa sapa,” he stressed.

The City is preparing to raise its alert status to Code Red by Monday night, which means all responders, tools, and equipment must be fully deployed.

Barangay health centers will remain open throughout the weather disturbance, while utilities such as Visayan Electric and Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) have readied power generators to support critical facilities.

“Ready na gyud ang tanan. Akong gihangyo ang mga tawo nga dili maratol kay lahi man ni ang Tropical Depression Verbena compared to Typhoon Tino. Uwan lang ni siya, pero kinahanglan maniguro ta,” he said.

He urged the public to stay updated on advisories, avoid danger zones, and cooperate with evacuation efforts as the city braces for heavy rains. (CAV)