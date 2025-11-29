Cebu City preps for anti-corruption rallies

CEBU City is preparing for heavy foot traffic and tightened security on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, as interfaith groups, youth organizations, and civil society join nationwide anti-corruption rallies coinciding with the commemoration of Bonifacio Day.

Mayor Nestor Archival said City Hall has activated coordination protocols with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and various civic groups to ensure peaceful and orderly assemblies.

Rally permits requested by organizers were approved earlier this week.

“They asked for a permit and I said go ahead, I really had no problem with it because, in the end, their advocacy is anti-corruption, and I am with them,” he said.

While Archival expressed support for the anti-corruption advocacy, he stressed that the City’s priority is public safety.

He clarified that he is staying neutral when it comes to political affiliations and he would not take sides, saying he prefers to remain impartial.

Cebu rally organizers are part of the Trillion Peso March Movement (TPMM) and Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot (KBKK), which are holding simultaneous demonstrations nationwide to condemn systemic corruption and push for stronger government accountability.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, ecumenical alliances, and several cause-oriented groups are also leading interfaith gatherings, while student leaders and youth coalitions have committed to join.

With multiple sectors participating, City Hall is anticipating large but dispersed crowds across designated rally zones.

Archival said coordination with the police has been smooth. He said an advantage now with the PNP is that newly appointed City Director Col. George Ylanan is from Cebu, which makes coordination much easier.

Archival confirmed that standard security protocols will be enforced, including crowd management, possible traffic rerouting, and designated freedom parks and assembly areas agreed upon with organizers and the Archdiocese.

As part of the Cebu-based activities, participants of the multisectoral “SuPaKK: Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapsyon” are reminded of schedules and guidelines for the Nov. 30 gathering.

SuPaKK

SuPaKK brings together various communities in a united, prayer-centered call for truth, integrity, transparent governance, and environmental stewardship.

The following is the schedule of SuPaKK activities:

• 2:30 p.m. – Holy Mass at the Pilgrim Center, Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño

• 3:45 p.m. – Peace March from the Basilica to Fuente

Osmeña Circle

• 4:45 p.m. – Program at Fuente Osmeña Circle

The procession route will begin at the Sto. Niño Pilgrim Center and end at Fuente Osmeña Circle. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy urged participants to uphold unity and moral purpose during the mobilization.

“Truth must reign. Integrity must rise. For Cebu. For our nation. For future generations,” he said.

Organizers urged attendees to wear white and to avoid political colors to emphasize unity for the common good.

They also asked rally goers to be responsible for your own trash to keep rally areas clean, avoid tarpaulins and to print banners only on katsa cloth, cartolina, sublimation, or drifit materials. / CAV