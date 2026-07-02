Cebu City private school gets online shooting threat

A SHOOTING threat posted on Facebook prompted a security response at a private school in Cebu City on Thursday morning, July 2, 2026, after initial reports mistakenly described the incident as a bomb threat.

According to a spot report, authorities received information about the alleged bomb threat around 10 a.m. However, after verification and coordination with school officials, responders confirmed that the incident did not involve explosives but stemmed from an online shooting threat directed at the school.

Law enforcement agencies immediately coordinated with the school’s administration and activated security measures and threat assessment procedures to ensure the safety of students, faculty members, staff, and visitors.

The school community was advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from responding personnel while security protocols were being implemented.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the credibility of the threat and identify the individual responsible for the Facebook post.

Further details, including the results of the investigation and any possible arrests, have yet to be released. (CAV)