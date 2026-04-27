Cebu City probes "disturbing" waste disposal in Colon and Carbon

THE Cebu City Government has ordered an immediate investigation into reports of human waste being dumped on the streets of Colon and Carbon. The move comes after a concerned citizen's social media post sparked public alarm over health and worker conditions in the city's busiest districts.

A "disturbing" discovery

The issue came to light after Arra Shaine Estrera shared a troubling experience on Facebook. She reported seeing a store worker pour two buckets of what appeared to be urine onto a roadside area where people wait for rides.

Estrera described the incident as "disturbing," noting a strong smell and the fact that it happened right on a busy walkway used by thousands of commuters every day.

Are workers being denied restrooms?

The complaint raised a deeper, more worrying issue: why was this happening? Estrera claimed that some employees in nearby shops are reportedly not allowed to use the toilets inside their workplaces.

This allegedly forces workers to use containers during their shifts, which are then emptied into public areas. Local officials are now looking into whether this is a widespread problem affecting worker welfare and human dignity.

City Hall demands answers

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that the City is taking the matter very seriously. He has ordered the City Health Office (CHO) and other departments to conduct a full sanitary survey of the area.

"There is information suggesting that some establishments reportedly do not allow their employees and customers to use their comfort rooms," Mayor Archival said. "We are not yet sure why that is the case, which is why we need to verify it."

The City has set a strict timeline for the investigation:

• 15 days for a preliminary report.

• 30 days for the final results.

Inspecting the streets and shops

The investigation will go beyond just checking the streets. Teams will go door-to-door to:

• Check Toilets: Review the condition, water supply and cleanliness of restrooms in private buildings and public markets.

• Interview Workers: Talk to employees and vendors to find out if they are actually allowed to use the facilities.

• Review Legal Actions: The City's legal department is already looking at what punishments can be given to businesses that violate health and labor laws.

Why this matters

Officials say this isn't just about a bad smell — it’s a major public health risk. Colon and Carbon are high-traffic zones where thousands of people eat, shop and work.

“This is not just a sanitation concern. It is also a matter of public health and basic human dignity,” the City’s memorandum stated. The results of this probe will help the City decide if they need to build more public toilets or pass stricter rules to protect both the workers and the public. / CAV