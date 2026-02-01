Cebu City proposes lower hospital, clinic fees for 2026

RATES at Cebu City-owned hospitals and clinics may be lowered in 2026 under a proposed amendment that seeks to temper the fee increases approved in late 2024.

City Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona endorsed proposed amendments on Jan. 26, 2026, seeking to revise Section 67 of the Omnibus Tax Ordinance, which governs charges at city-operated health facilities, including the City Health Department and Cebu City Medical Center.

The proposal moves away from outdated 2010 benchmarks, revisits the sharp increases enacted in November 2024, and introduces a “rationalized” rate structure for 2026.

Background on 2024 hikes

The 2024 adjustments, approved through an ordinance authored by then Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, were justified by rising operational costs and currency shifts.

At the time, city officials noted that many fees had remained unchanged since 2010, when the peso averaged P34.04 to the US dollar, compared to about P56.76 in 2024. Higher costs for medical supplies, equipment, and personnel were also cited.

Proposed 2026 rate structure

Under the proposed 2026 schedule, fees would be lower than the 2024 rates but higher than the 2010 levels, positioning the new prices as a compromise between cost recovery and patient affordability.

Among the proposed reductions (2026 proposed rates vs. 2024 approved rates):

Medical certificates: P50, down from P100

Dental consultations: P150, from P200

Urinalysis: P135, from P263

Complete Blood Count (CBC): P140, from P368

Several administrative fees are also reduced from the 2024 rates. Retyping of birth or death certificates would be P100, down from P200. Death certificates, however, would increase slightly to P150, while employment and passport certificates remain at P100.

Dental services

Oral prophylaxis (cleaning) would be set at P250, compared to the 2024 rate of P500, while tooth extraction and composite or permanent fillings return to pre-2024 rates of P150 and P275, respectively. Canker sore medication remains at P50.

Imaging and diagnostics

The steepest cuts involve specialized imaging services. A whole abdomen MRI, which cost P32,700 under the 2024 schedule, would be reduced to P15,858, while a brain CT scan would be pegged at P5,000, down from P5,235.

A whole abdomen CT scan is proposed at P15,200, down from P16,006. Standard X-rays, such as skull (two views) and pelvis AP, revert to pre-2024 rates of P340 and P170, respectively. A barium enema test would be set at P2,000, down from P5,000.

Laboratory fees, which spiked under the 2024 adjustment, are reduced by 40 to 60 percent for many tests. A fasting blood sugar test will drop to P120 from P221, while creatinine is proposed at P160, down from P473. Other tests, such as cholesterol and pregnancy tests, are also adjusted to more affordable rates.

Some hospital and specialized care fees, however, remain high or increase to reflect modern equipment and operational costs. Ambulance transport would rise to P1,000 from P200, ICU room and board is set at P2,500, cardiac monitoring per shift at P800, and oxygen at P70 per hour.

“The proposed rates are reasonable, non-confiscatory, and intended solely to recover costs without unduly burdening the public,” Cellona said in the explanatory note of the amendments.

She added that the fees would remain subject to exemptions, charity classifications, and PhilHealth-related rules.

The proposed amendment has been endorsed to the Committee on Laws, Styling, and Ordinances and the Committee on Budget and Finance for review and action. / EHP