Cebu City proposes new plan to bring water to mountain villages

FINDING a reliable water supply has been a long-standing struggle for families living in Cebu City’s upland areas. To fix this, a new proposal at the City Council aims to invite more water suppliers to the mountains and ensure that local communities are put first.

The measure, introduced by Councilor Alvin Arcilla, highlights how many mountain barangays still lack enough water for daily cooking, cleaning, and health. Even though the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) serves the city, many higher-elevated areas are still left waiting for a steady flow.

Opening the door for new suppliers

Right now, the water supply in the mountains is often unreliable or simply doesn't reach certain homes. Arcilla’s proposal argues that the problem isn't just a lack of water, but how it is managed and delivered.

To solve this, the ordinance encourages new "bulk water" companies to step in and help. The proposal points out a Supreme Court ruling which states that MCWD is not the only company allowed to provide water. This means other qualified operators can legally move in to fill the gaps where the current system is failing.

Protecting the local 'host' communities

One of the most important parts of this plan is making sure that the people living near water sources actually get to use that water. Under the new rules:

* Priority Access: Areas where water is pumped (host barangays) must be given priority for the water supply.

* Fair Sharing: A fair portion of the water produced must be set aside for the local neighborhood and nearby underserved areas.

* Strict Rules: New suppliers must get permits from the city and follow health and environmental standards set by the Department of Health (DOH) and other national agencies.

Holding companies accountable

The city wants to make sure these new suppliers follow through on their promises. If a company fails to prioritize the local community or breaks health rules, they could face serious consequences.

Potential penalties include:

* Official warnings and corrective orders.

* Reports to national water and civil service boards.

* Legal action and potential fines under anti-graft laws if violations continue.

A step toward water security

Arcilla says this ordinance is about more than just pipes; it’s about "water security" and making sure resources are shared fairly as the city grows. While national agencies still oversee water in the Philippines, this move shows that the Cebu City government is taking a lead role in protecting its residents' health and welfare.

If the council approves the plan, it will become law as soon as it is officially published. (CAV)