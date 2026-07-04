Cebu City proposes permanent mental health council

CEBU City is moving to institutionalize school-based mental health programs through the creation of a permanent Mental Health Council (MHC), standardized intervention protocols and practical mental health education for students.

Councilor Michelle Abella Celona, chairperson of the Cebu City Council’s Committee on Health, said the proposals were agreed upon during a consultative meeting on July 2, 2026, attended by mental health experts and advocates to strengthen school safety and promote students’ psychological well-being.

A key recommendation was the creation of the MHC, which stakeholders aim to finalize during a strategic planning workshop this month. The City Council is also preparing an ordinance to institutionalize the council and ensure mental health programs continue regardless of changes in local leadership.

“We will institutionalize the Mental Health Council so that regardless of who sits in office, the program will continue,” Celona said.

Comprehensive database

The city also plans to establish a comprehensive database to assess the mental health needs of students. Celona said the data will serve as the basis for policies, training programs, and the development of intervention manuals.

“Once we have data, it will serve as the basis for training trainers who will handle mental health concerns and for developing manuals that schools can use,” she said.

The proposed manual will provide practical guidance for schools in responding to students experiencing bullying, peer pressure, academic stress, family problems, domestic violence, depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns. It will also include resource materials to help parents support their children’s emotional well-being.

Standardized mental health response protocols will likewise be developed for teachers, non-teaching personnel and first responders to help them recognize early signs of emotional distress, provide initial support and refer students to mental health professionals when necessary.

The city also plans to establish clear referral pathways to ensure students can access appropriate mental health services.

Parent’s Academy

Another proposal is the creation of a Parents’ Academy to strengthen parenting skills and encourage greater parental involvement in children’s emotional and psychological development. Barangay officials may conduct home visits for parents or guardians unable to attend the sessions.

Stakeholders also recommended asking the Department of Education to revisit portions of the curriculum to integrate practical mental health education into existing subjects.

Rather than focusing solely on lectures, Celona said students should learn practical coping skills for stress, anxiety, depression, bullying and emotional regulation.

“It’s not about purely projecting the PowerPoint presentation, but this is really something where children will be taught how to address physiological and psychological matters,” she said.

The city is also exploring partnerships with private schools and universities through an “adopt-a-school” or “adopt-a-barangay” program, under which higher education institutions would help supervise community-based mental health initiatives and provide technical expertise.

Factor’s affecting child’s mental health

Celona said discussions during the consultation highlighted family dynamics as a major factor affecting children’s mental health. She stressed that parents should not be blamed, noting that many are overwhelmed by economic pressures that leave little time to connect emotionally with their children.

She said many parents are focused on meeting their families’ basic needs, prompting some children to seek emotional support elsewhere, particularly through social media.

“Mostly, the root causes of these problems are domestic. If these problems are not addressed at the family level, it will be difficult for teachers alone to resolve them,” she said.

As part of the city’s broader campaign, Cebu-based social media personalities, vloggers and content creators will also be invited to future consultations to help promote responsible social media use and raise mental health awareness among young people.

Celona said she is confident the city government will provide funding once the proposals are finalized, stressing that investing in mental health is ultimately an investment in protecting children’s lives.

“This is not just about saving a peso coin. It is about saving lives,” she said. / Mi Kizziah Reeve Tantog , UP Cebu Intern