Cebu City provides P30,000 cash aid to displaced Calamba families

THE Cebu City Government has stepped in to support 81 families who lost their homes following a court-ordered demolition in Barangay Calamba. On Saturday, February 7, 2026, officials distributed cash assistance at City Hall to help these residents find their footing.

Immediate relief for residents

Each of the affected families received P30,060 in cash. This money is intended to cover urgent needs like food, temporary shelter, and supplies as the families move forward from the displacement.

The Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) managed the distribution. Mayor Nestor Archival and DWUP Officer-in-Charge Marie Joan Loreto led the event, joined by Councilor Paul Labra and Calamba Barangay Captain Ester Concha.

Why cash aid was given

The demolition took place on a piece of private property. Because the land is officially titled, the owners and their heirs spent years in court to regain control of the area. Once the court issued the final order, the local government was legally required to carry out the demolition.

Under the Urban Development and Housing Act (UDHA), the city must provide help when residents are moved. Marie Joan Loreto explained that since there is currently no relocation site ready for these families, the city provided the cash aid instead, as required by law.

Looking toward the future

While the money helps for now, the city is still working on a more permanent fix for the displaced residents. Mayor Archival emphasized that the government is not stopping at cash payments.

"We are still looking for possible relocation sites and are taking steps toward more long-term housing solutions," Mayor Archival shared in a post on Saturday.

What’s next

The distribution marks the end of a long legal dispute over the Calamba property, but for the 81 families involved, it is the start of a new chapter. The city continues to search for land where these residents can eventually build permanent homes and find stability. (CAV)