Cebu City, Province report sharp rise in dengue cases

CEBU City has recorded 20 dengue-related deaths from January to September 2026, more than triple the six deaths recorded during the same period last year, as the City also logged a 65 percent increase in dengue cases.

City Health Department (CHD) data cited by Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar, showed 2,456 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Sept. 5, compared with 1,484 cases during the same period in 2025.

This represents an increase of 972 cases, or about 65.5 percent, while deaths rose from six in 2025 to 20 this year, up by 14 fatalities or about 233 percent.

Discrepancy in figures

Siasar said figures from the CHD differ from those of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), which recorded 844 dengue patients from Jan. 1 to Sept. 13. Of the CCMC total, 297 patients were admitted while 547 were treated through consultations, with the hospital logging 16 dengue deaths during the same period. He

explained that the difference exists because the CHD also receives reports from private hospitals.

Siasar attributed the surge in cases partly to problems in sustaining cleanliness efforts in barangays, particularly in areas where stagnant water accumulates. He noted that dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed both outdoors and inside homes, pointing to uncovered buckets, barrels, flower vases and poorly drained areas. Consequently, the Cebu City Government is strengthening its information campaign to encourage indoor and outdoor cleanup activities.

“We are unable to sustain ang pagpanglimpyo sa tibuok palibot (the cleanup of the entire environment) last year,” Siasar said.

He said barangay health workers have been instructed to intensify information dissemination and remind residents that prevention extends beyond public spaces. Aside from cleanup drives, Mayor Archival instructed the Cebu City Government to conduct misting operations and proactively target high-risk barangays based on case data rather than waiting for formal requests.

The top 10 barangays with the highest number of dengue cases are Guadalupe, Lahug, Basak San Nicolas, Tisa, Labangon, Talamban, Mambaling, Kalunasan, Punta Princesa and Apas. Meanwhile, the Cebu City Government ordered the cleaning of Cebu City Hall after an employee contracted the virus. Siasar added that while children remain highly vulnerable due to outdoor play, adults are also at risk in workplaces where standing water goes unnoticed. When asked if the surge constitutes an outbreak, Siasar said he was unfamiliar with the threshold used by the CHD and noted that the City will consult the department regarding the official status.

Provincial tally

Meanwhile, dengue cases in Cebu Province reached 3,759 cases with 21 deaths as of September 2026, marking a significant increase from the roughly 2,000 cases recorded during the same period in 2025. Despite the surge, Provincial Health Officer Sheila Faciol clarified that current metrics have not crossed the official threshold for a province-wide outbreak.

“So far, based on our threshold, we have not reached the outbreak level. Our dengue cases are still controlled, although it is standard that whenever it rains continuously, our cases really go up,” Faciol said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Surveillance reports showed several local government units (LGUs) consistently logged high case counts over the August–September period. In August, Medellin topped the list with 240 cases and one fatality, followed closely by Talisay City with 214 cases and Toledo City with 161 cases and one death. Dalaguete registered 93 cases, Minglanilla logged 84 cases and one death, while Cordova recorded 67 cases, Consolacion 64, Liloan 51, and both Argao and Danao City 50 cases each.

For September data, Talisay City led the list with 72 cases, followed by Medellin with 60 cases and Toledo City with 38. Dalaguete registered 30 cases, Minglanilla logged 21 and Argao reported 19. Both Cordova and Liloan recorded 16 cases each, followed by Danao City with 14 and Daanbantayan rounding out the top 10 with 13 cases.

Early consultation

Faciol reminded the public that early medical intervention remains vital to preventing severe complications or further deaths.

“Our primary concern is early consultation. If a family member has a fever, let us have them checked immediately at the nearest health center or hospital so they can be given proper attention right away and prevent complications from worsening,” she said in Cebuano.

The Provincial Health Office assured that all provincial and district hospitals across Cebu maintain 24/7 laboratory operations, activated dengue fast lanes and sufficient diagnostic kits and IV fluid supplies to handle incoming patients immediately. / CAV, CDF