Cebu City, Province urged to resolve CBRT dispute to avoid inconvenience for Cebuanos

THE Cebu City Government and the Cebu Provincial Government were urged to settle the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) disagreements, as it may result in inconvenience to majority of Cebuanos if it develops into a legal standoff.

Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival, during the Openline News Program on March 12, 2024, maintained his resolution passed during the recent regular session last Wednesday, March 6, for the Cebu City Government through Mayor Michael Rama and Cebu Provincial Government under Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to sit down and discuss a practical solution for ongoing CBRT project in the portion of the Osmeña Boulevard that was affected by the latter's cease-and-desist order.

The Council's minority floor leader said that if two leaders do not compromise and bring the matter to court, the Cebuanos will be the ones to suffer.