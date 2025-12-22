Cebu City pushes for preventive, mental health care

CEBU City is eyeing to expand its public health system to provide free medical exams and mental health support to thousands of vulnerable residents.

The council recently passed two ordinances designed to shift the city’s healthcare focus from treating illnesses to preventing them. These measures specifically target senior citizens, women, children, people with disabilities, the LGBTQIA+ community and low-income residents. The two ordinances are awaiting the signature of Mayor Nestor Archival for implementation.

How will these new programs change the way the City handles public health, and what does this mean for residents who previously lacked access to regular care?

Free check-up

The Free Annual Medical Check-Up Ordinance requires the Cebu City Health Department to provide yearly assessments to eligible residents. These services include physical exams, basic laboratory tests such as blood sugar and cholesterol counts, and cancer screenings. The program also offers reproductive health services, including mammograms and Pap smears.

The City has set aside an initial P50 million for medical equipment, professional fees and a digital database to monitor patient health. Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona, who authored the measures, said institutionalizing prevention is “less expensive” for the City than paying for severe illnesses through existing assistance programs.

Mental health support

The second measure, the Comprehensive Mental Health and Wellness Ordinance, creates a citywide system to address anxiety and depression. A key feature is a round-the-clock crisis response center and a hotline that residents can contact via voice or text for emergency counseling. To ensure long-term impact, the ordinance integrates mental health education into school curricula from kindergarten through college. These lessons will focus on emotional intelligence and how to cope with stress. Every barangay — the local neighborhood unit — must appoint a trained mental health first aider to provide immediate support to the community.

Bringing services to neighborhoods

To make these services accessible, the City will use barangay health centers, mobile clinics and temporary medical hubs. Residents will be able to schedule their appointments either online or in person at their local barangay halls.

The ordinances include strict accountability rules. City personnel or offices that fail to provide these services without a valid reason may face administrative sanctions. This ensures that the programs remain active and reliable for the public.

Impact on the community

This legislative move aligns Cebu City with national laws like the Universal Health Care Act and the Mental Health Act. By treating basic health services as a fundamental human right, the City aims to improve the overall quality of life for its residents.

If implemented successfully, the proactive approach could reduce the burden on public hospitals. By catching health issues like high cholesterol or early-stage cancer through free screenings, the City can intervene before these conditions become life-threatening or require expensive emergency treatment. The next step depends on the mayor’s approval, which would trigger the rollout of the 50 million peso budget and the recruitment of neighborhood health workers. / EHP