Cebu City pushes home composting

TURNING household waste into organic fertilizer will now be promoted as a practical solution to Cebu City’s garbage problem, following a demonstration at the Cebu City Eco Park in Barangay Sudlon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The hands-on demonstration by Eco Park executive director Giovanni Stephen Romarate, showcased a simple household compost pit system designed to convert food scraps, dried leaves, and even soil into nutrient-rich fertilizer using recycled containers, PVC pipes, and a decomposer mixture with molasses to speed up decomposition.

Romarate emphasized that the system is low-cost and accessible.

“The total cost is around P500 to P600, including the drum. Anyone can do this at home using everyday materials,” he said.

For households without molasses, alternatives like red sugar or kinugay sugar can be used to extract nutrients while minimizing odor.

How to compost at home

Place PVC pipes at the bottom of a drum for drainage.

Layer biodegradable waste, starting with softer or partially rotting items.

Add a small amount of molasses (or sugar alternative) to accelerate decomposition.

Seal the drum, opening occasionally to add new waste and a bit of molasses.

Within one to two months, the waste transforms into a nutrient-rich mixture ready to be used as fertilizer.

Eco Park staff also demonstrated making foliar fertilizer from fruit and vegetable scraps and leftover fish organs, maximizing household organic waste.

The program has already been adopted in at least four barangays: Luz, Lorega, Kalunasan, and Mabolo, supporting community urban gardening projects.

Romarate said the initiative encourages environmental responsibility at the grassroots level.

“By composting, households reduce garbage while creating something useful for their gardens. It’s a small step with a big impact,” he said.

The City plans to expand the program in partnership with the Association of Barangay Captains, promoting wider participation and strengthening local waste management efforts.

Household composting not only cuts landfill waste but also fosters sustainable living and provides communities with fresh produce.

“Encouraging people to compost at home teaches responsibility, reduces waste, and improves garden soil. It’s a win-win for both the environment and residents,” Romarate said. / CAV