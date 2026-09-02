Cebu City pushes to fix ALS gap

THOUSANDS of out-of-school youth and adults (Osyas) in Cebu City may be missing out on a second chance at basic education. However, city leaders admit they do not yet have reliable data to show the true size of the problem.

During School Year 2025-2026, an estimated 5,366 learners were enrolled in the Alternative Learning System (ALS). That stands against a projected total of 52,000 Osyas in the city. If that projection is used as a guide, about 46,600 Osyas could be left outside the program.

A newly proposed ordinance aims to address this issue head-on. Authored by Councilors Phillip Zafra and Mikel Rama, the "Localization of ALS Ordinance" seeks to give stronger funding, better facilities, more teachers, and clear job pathways for ALS students.

Data gaps and overworked teachers

The proposed ordinance acknowledges that the 52,000 figure is not definitive. It points to discrepancies between data from the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division and the City Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS), along with weak literacy mapping at the community level. Because of this, the estimated 10 percent ALS enrollment rate should be treated as an indication of a potential gap, rather than a precise count.

For those who do enroll, the program faces serious capacity problems. In School Year 2025-2026, just 52 ALS teachers were serving 5,366 learners in Cebu City. That averages to about 104 learners per teacher—far higher than the standard 25-to-40 learner range cited in a Philippine Institute for Development Studies evaluation.

On top of the teacher shortage, many ALS Community Learning Centers (CLCs) currently operate in borrowed, temporary, or makeshift spaces. These include barangay halls, covered courts, multipurpose areas, and outdoor spaces.

Data-driven solutions and funding

To solve the missing data problem, the ordinance would require the City Government and local barangays to improve community literacy mapping. This will help identify where Osyas live and where resources are needed most.

The mapping results would go to the Local School Board (LSB) to guide resource allocation, including the Special Education Fund (SEF). A new data-sharing system between the City Government, DepEd, and partner agencies would also keep numbers consistent, accompanied by an annual public report tracking enrollees, test takers, and graduates.

The measure also secures annual SEF support to build and upgrade CLCs to meet at least Type 3 learning center standards under Republic Act 11510 (the ALS Act). Funding would also cover learning materials, internet access, student support, and additional personnel, alongside transportation aid and wellness programs for teachers.

Creating pathways to college and jobs

The proposal goes beyond basic education by helping ALS completers transition into further studies or careers:

Higher Education: The city will coordinate with the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) to help graduates enter college and apply for the Tertiary Education Subsidy.

Skills Training: The city will work with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to open up technical-vocational courses.

Job Placement: The Cebu City Department of Manpower Development and Placement will include ALS learners in job fairs and offer skills training right at local CLCs.

Progress Tracking: The city will track completers' job and school applications, ensuring personal information is removed before releasing public data.

The proposal emphasizes that the city's expanded role will not diminish DepEd's authority over the ALS curriculum, testing, teacher supervision, or quality control. Instead, it creates a formal partnership to help all agencies work together more effectively.

For now, the true size of Cebu City's education gap remains hard to measure. The proposed ordinance makes clear that gathering accurate data is the essential first step toward ensuring every out-of-school youth gets the support they need to succeed. CAV