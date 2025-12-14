Cebu City ramps up garbage war

THE persistent struggle of how to manage mountains of waste in the country’s highly urbanized centers often comes down to a simple, fundamental act: segregation. Cebu City, like many metropolitan areas, faces a paradox: it has a solid waste segregation law on the books, but its effective implementation remains elusive, leading to chronic garbage issues.

The City Hall decision

The Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (CCSWMB), during a meeting on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, presided over by head Emma Ramas, officially recommended that the City begin the gradual enforcement of waste segregation starting in 2026. This move is a direct acknowledgment of the need to curb persistent garbage problems and prepare residents for stricter compliance. Mayor Nestor Archival welcomed the proposal but immediately ordered that no enforcement will take place without an extensive public information drive.

“Ang ato lang, kinahanglan ma-inform ang public,” Archival said in a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office, emphasizing that residents must first understand the mechanics of segregation before any policy is rolled out.

The big picture context

Cebu City’s current push to enforce segregation is part of a larger, recurring cycle of attempts to bring order to its waste disposal system. The implementation of a “No Segregation, No Collection” policy has been an on-again, off-again affair, reflecting tensions between public convenience and environmental necessity.

The policy, which is central to City Ordinance 2031, mandates that solid waste must be segregated at the source. Specifically, non-biodegradable waste is scheduled for collection every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while biodegradable waste collection occurs every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The “No Segregation, No Collection” rule was enforced during former mayor Tomas Osmeña’s administration. However, it was famously discontinued in June 2023 under former mayor Michael Rama, who directed the Department of Public Service (DPS) to collect all garbage regardless of its segregated state, deeming uncollected waste on streets “unsightly.” It was then reintroduced by then-mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in select barangays before a potential city-wide implementation. The CCSWMB’s current recommendation aims to provide a definitive, forward-looking commitment to this practice.

What’s at stake

The proper enforcement of waste segregation affects more than just city cleanliness; it is an essential component of sustainable urban management. Without segregation, the cost of waste collection rises, the lifespan of landfills dramatically shortens and the City forfeits the potential for recycling and composting programs.

Archival sees the proper execution of this program as a potential model for the entire country. “Once ang atong siyudad mahimo ni, ma-share ni sa ubang areas. Muna fight against garbage,” he stated, positioning Cebu City’s success as a template for other local government units.

(Once the City is able to achieve this, we can share the practice with other areas. That’s why we need to fight against garbage.)

Voices and perspectives on enforcement

While there is general agreement on the need for better waste management, opinions differ on the best approach — education versus punitive action.

The mayor’s perspective is currently focused on public understanding. Archival’s immediate priority is an information campaign, which includes the distribution of flyers, radio interviews, school visits, and a general assembly of teachers to cascade segregation practices.

However, stricter compliance is also being pushed through legislation. Councilor Dave Tumulak has proposed an ordinance amending the City’s 2004 waste segregation law to introduce stiffer penalties.

Breaking down the proposed rules

The proposed amendment by Tumulak aims to add teeth to the existing ordinance, making non-compliance a significant financial and legal risk.

First offense: P1,000 fine or four hours of community service.

Second offense: P2,000 fine.

Third and succeeding offenses: P5,000 fine or up to six months in jail, or both.

The measure also targets corporations and businesses, holding responsible officers personally liable for violations. To ensure the policy is actively enforced, deputized personnel from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office would issue on-the-spot citation tickets.

The role of incentives

To encourage officers and barangays to actively enforce the law, the proposal includes an incentive system. It grants 20 percent of collected compromise fees to the barangays and the apprehending officers, creating a direct financial motivation for compliance monitoring.

What happens next

The immediate next step is the execution of the public information drive ordered by Mayor Archival. City Hall must successfully educate the public on the specifics of the current law (City Ordinance 2031) and the impending “No Segregation, No Collection” policy before any fines or penalties can be imposed.

The City’s attention will now turn to the legislative process for Councilor Tumulak’s proposed ordinance. Its passage would fundamentally change the enforcement landscape, transforming waste segregation from a recommended practice into a heavily penalized legal requirement. The outcome of this combined education-and-enforcement strategy will determine if Cebu City can finally stabilize its chronic garbage problem and serve as the model its Mayor envisions. / EHP