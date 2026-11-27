DESPITE a slowdown in economic growth to 5.8 percent from seven percent a year earlier, Cebu City rose from 10th to fifth among the country’s fastest-growing highly urbanized cities (HUCs) in 2025, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Cebu City remained the ninth-largest economy among the country’s 33 HUCs and the largest among such cities in the Visayas. Its gross domestic product (GDP) rose from P334.35 billion in 2024 to P353.81 billion in 2025, at constant 2018 prices.

The city was the only one of the three HUCs in Cebu Province to outpace the national growth rate of 4.4 percent, the PSA said in its economic performance report on HUCs released on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

The PSA reported that growth slowed to 3.3 percent in Lapu-Lapu City and 2.1 percent in Mandaue City. Both had grown more than six percent in 2024.

Services lead Cebu City growth

Services accounted for 90.1 percent of Cebu City’s economy and grew 6.2 percent. Wholesale and retail trade, which the PSA groups with vehicle repair, made up the largest share of the city’s GDP at 26.2 percent and grew 6.9 percent.

Finance and insurance accounted for another 20.3 percent and grew 5.6 percent.

Health and social work posted the city’s fastest growth at 13.1 percent. The PSA category covering public administration, defense and compulsory social security grew 9.3 percent. Transportation and storage expanded 7.9 percent, while accommodation and food services grew 0.9 percent.

Manufacturing growth stalls

Lapu-Lapu City’s GDP rose from P176.39 billion to P182.14 billion, though growth slowed from 6.5 percent in 2024. Construction grew 11.3 percent, and trade and vehicle repair expanded 9.3 percent.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about two-fifths of the city’s economy, edged up only 0.3 percent, while agriculture, forestry and fishing contracted 12.7 percent.

For its part, Mandaue City posted the sharpest slowdown among the three cities, with growth falling from 6.9 percent to 2.1 percent as its GDP reached P128.75 billion. Services grew 3.6 percent, and real estate and homeownership expanded 7.7 percent. Manufacturing, however, contracted 2 percent.

Half of the region’s output

The three HUCs had a combined GDP of P664.70 billion in 2025, or about half of Central Visayas’ economic output. Cebu City alone accounted for 26.7 percent of the regional economy, second to Cebu Province. The PSA tallies Cebu Province separately from the three cities and put its GDP at P453.76 billion.

Cebu City and Bohol were the only economies in Central Visayas to grow faster than the region’s 3.7 percent rate. Bohol grew 3.9 percent, while Cebu Province grew 2.7 percent.

National rankings

All 33 highly urbanized cities expanded in 2025, and 18 outpaced the national growth rate, the PSA said in its Nov. 26 report.

General Santos led at eight percent, followed by Cagayan de Oro at 7.4 percent, Bacolod at 6.8 percent and Iloilo City at 6.1 percent.

Quezon City remained the largest economy among highly urbanized cities at P1.40 trillion, followed by Makati at P1.27 trillion and Manila at P1.06 trillion. Together, the 33 cities accounted for P10.23 trillion, or 44 percent of the country’s GDP. / KAL