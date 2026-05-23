Cebu City records dozens of rabies cases amid shortage

THE Cebu City Council is pushing for stricter responsible pet ownership measures amid concerns over limited anti-rabies vaccine supplies, the continuing rise in stray animal-related issues and 31 recorded rabies cases in 2025.
During its session on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, councilors discussed a proposed ordinance authored by Pablo Labra II aimed at addressing stray animals, animal bite incidents, improper pet waste disposal and low vaccination rates while promoting responsible pet ownership.
The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) City Veterinary Jessica Maribojoc said Cebu City currently has only around 1,400 anti-rabies vaccine doses, far below the estimated 16,000 needed to achieve herd immunity among dogs. Despite the shortage, the DVMF continues daily veterinary services, including checkups, spaying and castration at the Cebu City Quarantine Center (Dorm 3) on M. Logarta Ave., North Reclamation Area.