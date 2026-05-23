Cebu City records dozens of rabies cases amid shortage

THE Cebu City Council is pushing for stricter responsible pet ownership measures amid concerns over limited anti-rabies vaccine supplies, the continuing rise in stray animal-related issues and 31 recorded rabies cases in 2025.

During its session on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, councilors discussed a proposed ordinance authored by Pablo Labra II aimed at addressing stray animals, animal bite incidents, improper pet waste disposal and low vaccination rates while promoting responsible pet ownership.