Cebu City records first human rabies death amid critical vaccine shortage

A SENIOR citizen in Cebu City has died from rabies, marking the city's first human case of the fatal virus this year. The tragic death has exposed a dangerous gap between local public health promises and the actual availability of life-saving animal vaccines.

While officials claim the situation is manageable, a recent budget cut has left the city without enough resources to prevent future fatalities.

A delayed discovery

The Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) confirmed that the senior citizen passed away in February 2026.

The individual had been bitten by an animal back in October 2025 but did not report the bite or seek immediate medical care.

Because rabies can hide silently in the body for months before attacking the central nervous system, this case highlights a hidden danger currently circulating on the city's streets.

This human fatality follows an alarming, multi-year plateau in animal infections. The city recorded 32 animal rabies cases in 2024 and 31 cases in 2025. In the first half of 2026 alone, another 15 animals have already tested positive, proving that the virus is still actively spreading.

Herd immunity

To stop the spread of rabies, veterinary science states that a city must vaccinate at least 70 percent of its total domestic animal population. Right now, Cebu City is nowhere near that safety threshold. Local veterinary officials estimate that approximately 50 percent of the city’s estimated 170,000 dogs remain completely unvaccinated.

The root cause of this vulnerability points directly back to City Hall. A sudden reduction in budget allocations for vaccines left the city without the necessary inventory to sustain wide-scale distribution.

DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc said rabies cases had declined before the pandemic due to the city's intensive house-to-house vaccination campaign. When those neighborhood visits were scaled back during the pandemic, the city’s collective immunity dropped. Now, just as the city has finally trained a larger network of local vaccinators to revive the program, there are not enough government-purchased doses available to fuel their efforts.

Survival mode

The official position of the veterinary department is that strategic countermeasures are keeping the situation under control. However, the actual steps being taken suggest an agency operating in survival mode rather than executing a strong containment strategy.

“Actually control man nato, but it's just a matter man gud na we have to achieve the numbers para ma control nato sad ang animal rabies sa Cebu City (Actually, we can control it, but it is a matter of achieving the target numbers needed to control animal rabies in Cebu City)," Maribojoc said.

To compensate for the lack of central supplies, city veterinary leaders are attending individual barangay council sessions. They are urging local village officials to pursue independent corporate procurement routes once supply chains stabilize. The city is also requesting emergency vaccine loans from neighboring local government units to prevent its current immunization schedule from collapsing entirely.

While these stopgap measures keep the program alive on paper, they create an unequal safety landscape. Wealthier barangays can afford to protect their residents, while underfunded neighborhoods remain exposed to wandering, unvaccinated vectors.

What residents must do to stay safe

Because rabies is uniformly fatal once physical symptoms appear, the current vaccine shortage places an immediate burden of vigilance on ordinary citizens. Residents must treat every single animal scratch or bite as a potential medical emergency.

If an interaction occurs, the wound must be flushed immediately with running water and soap for at least fifteen minutes, followed by immediate transport to an active medical facility. Since local veterinary stocks are unstable, residents cannot assume their local barangay center has an active supply of animal or human post-exposure prophylaxis.

Until the City Government restores full funding to its veterinary biologics budget, navigating the streets of Cebu will require a high level of personal caution.