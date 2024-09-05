Cebu City reef ‘still alive’

SOMEWHERE in the waters off Cebu City lies a hope for fishing grounds to thrive.

While some claim that the sea waters in Cebu City are lifeless due to massive development, research conducted by university professors and volunteers from a non-government organization of scuba divers shows otherwise.

“Actually, the coastal research we conducted in Cebu City focused on the rehabilitation of the Cebu City Reef,” said Raamah Rosales in Cebuano, a professor at Cebu Technological University, in an interview on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

“We presented the data. There’s still a reef here. It’s still alive, though highly fragmented, but still alive,” said Rosales, who did not specify the location of the reef.

Rosales, who led the research, stressed that while the city continues to develop, producing more jobs and opportunities, the environment that supports the livelihood of local residents should also thrive.

“Our coastal area is part of who we are as Cebuanos. If we neglect that, we are losing part of our identity as a fishing village, as a fishing people. That’s why we need to protect it, to maintain at least a part of who we are as Cebuanos,” said Rosales.

When asked about any available research regarding the presence of coral reefs in the city, Rosales noted that to his knowledge, this is the first study proving life after massive development in the coral areas of Cebu City, aside from a document dated to the Spanish era that describes the “Campanario Shoal.”

Fair condition

The research, conducted in 2020 and after Typhoon Odette (Rai) in 2021, was funded bythe Cebu City Government. It is called “Marine Biodiversity Assessment in Cebu City Reef,” which is primarily focused on assessing the marine biodiversity of the Cebu City Reef, showing that the coral cover is in “fair condition,” with most of the live coral cover consisting of soft corals.

“The number one problem is siltation. There’s a thick layer of mud at the bottom, mainly due to the construction of the SRP (South Road Properties) and the bridge (Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway). Now that the construction is finished, hopefully the siltation will decrease, but the volume of silt accumulated at the bottom was really massive,” Rosales explained when asked about the challenges encountered during the study.

The assessment indicates that the area has potential for designation as a marine protected area, and coral restoration and rehabilitation could help to improve the biotic components of the reef.

Based on the results, the high coverage of abiotic components in the area may be due to anthropogenic activities such as reclamation, industrial runoff, and unregulated fishing gear that affect the coral cover. In biology, abiotic factors include water, light, radiation, temperature, humidity, atmosphere, acidity, salinity, precipitation, altitude, minerals, tides, rain, dissolved oxygen, nutrients, and soil.

In terms of seagrass and seaweeds, the site has no seagrass and only a few species of macro-algae were found.

The study found 30 different types of fish from 15 families in the area, 12 of which are considered important to catch.

The presence of certain fish species indicates that coral reefs still exist in the area. The study also found a few invertebrates, which are animals without backbones.

Meanwhile, the assessment conducted after Typhoon Odette determined that corals and other marine formations remained intact, and no damage was observed in the reef.

Policy Interventions

Under its recommendations, the study specifically calls for “Declaring the reef as a Marine Protected Area (MPA) with a ‘no-take zone’ to prevent further degradation of the marine resources,” emphasizing that “saving the last remaining coral reef of Cebu City is essential to preserve its ecological and economic importance.”

It also suggests establishing an MPA Management Plan with community participation for the inclusive and sustainable development of the reef, including livelihood, information, financial, and shoreline management programs.

While implementing these programs, the study also states that to improve the reef’s environment and manage waste, there is a need for a system to monitor and evaluate progress, as well as site development, habitat enhancement, and waste management programs.

“That is why I am not really proposing to have a massive artificial reef or something like that, because it doesn’t reflect what is natural,” Rosales said, disapproving of planting an artificial reef to restore the reef.

Meanwhile, Bantay Dagat Commission executive director Ed Karlon Rama said on Thursday that a review of the city’s MPA is underway and will take effect once Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signs it.

MPAs function for biodiversity conservation, protecting different kinds of sea creatures and plants, habitat preservation, fisheries management, climate change mitigation, economic benefits, and scientific research. / CDF