Cebu City rejects reopening of Binaliw Landfill: Safety first after deadly trash slide

Safety Over Capacity: Cebu City is blocking the reopening of the Binaliw landfill despite DENR approval, citing the need for independent safety checks following a landslide that killed 36 people.

Expensive Alternatives: The city is currently hauling waste to Aloguinsan at a cost of P3,906 per ton—nearly four times the original price—to avoid returning to the Binaliw site prematurely.

Independent Oversight: A new Waste Crisis Task Force has been formed to verify the landfill's stability and protect nearby residents before any dumping operations are allowed to resume.

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently gave the landfill operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS), a partial green light. They believe certain "engineered" sections are now stable enough to handle trash again.

However, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival is not taking any chances. He has put a stop to the reopening, demanding an independent review that goes beyond the national government’s assessment. For City Hall, an environmental permit is no longer enough to prove a site is truly safe for the public and the workers.

What is a partial reopening?

A landfill is built in different sections called "cells." The DENR did not clear the entire mountain of trash where the January 8 landslide happened. Instead, they approved two specific areas: an “interim cell” and a new cell at the "toe" or base of the landfill.

The goal of placing waste at the base is to create a heavy counter-weight to help hold the hillside in place. While PWS manager Niño Abellana confirmed that they have started accepting small amounts of waste, the City Council remains skeptical. They are questioning how these areas can be called safe while investigations into the previous fatal collapse are still ongoing.

The high cost of caution

While the debate continues, Cebu City’s trash has to go somewhere. Currently, the city is hauling its waste to Aloguinsan, which is about 60 kilometers away.

This decision comes with a significant price tag:

Binaliw Rate: Approximately P1,100 per ton.

Aloguinsan Rate: Approximately P3,906 per ton (including hauling and tipping).

The city is essentially paying a premium for safety. By choosing the longer trip to Aloguinsan, officials are accepting higher fuel costs and more wear and tear on trucks to avoid the perceived risks at Binaliw. This setup is expected to stay in place at least until the second week of May.

The role of the task force

To regain control, the city created the Waste Crisis Task Force. This group includes disaster experts and technical professionals who are looking at the landfill from a safety perspective rather than just a technical one.

The task force isn't just worried about the dirt and slopes. They are also looking at the impact on the people living in Binaliw. For these residents, reopening the site means the return of heavy trucks, bad smells, and the fear of living next to a site where a tragedy occurred only months ago.

What happens next?

Right now, the situation is a stalemate. The DENR maintains that its supervision is strict and the permit can be taken away at any time if risks reappear. Meanwhile, the landfill operators say the limited operations are necessary to fix the site and keep the business running.

Cebu City, however, is standing firm. The city is currently finalizing an executive order that will set strict new rules for what "safe" actually means. Until the task force finishes its independent check, the city’s garbage trucks will keep driving past Binaliw toward alternative sites, prioritizing human life over lower costs.